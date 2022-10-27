Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh hardly reached the 100-run mark in their 206-run chase thanks Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi's fantastic bowling display and lost their second Super 12 match by 104is runs in Sydney.

Shakib and Co were eventually bundled out for a paltry 101 runs.

This is Tigers' biggest defeat in T20Is.

Nortje and Shamsi shared seven wickets between them. Nortje picked up a career-best four for 10 while Shamsi bagged three.

Litton Das was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 34 to his name.

Apart from him, only Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed reached the double-digit mark.

12:19 pm

Now Sohan departs as well becoming Shamsi's second victim.

Bangladesh are 76/7 after 12 overs.

12:13 pm

Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket and are nowhere near the target after 11 overs.

They still need 132 runs in 54 balls. The current required rate is 15.23.

Litton Das is batting on 28 from 25 balls as he is accompanied by Nurul Hasan in the middle.

11:48 am

Anrich Nortje is running riot as SCG as he sent the first three Bangladeshi batters back to the pavilion inside the fifth over.

Nortje began his wicket fest with Soumya and Shanto's wicket in his first over before picking up the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan in his second over.

Afif then came on to bat and became Rabada's first victim.

Bangladesh are now 47/4 after 6 overs.

They still need 159 runs in 84 balls.

11:32 am

Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto made a brisk start to the chase but couldn't last long.

The duo bagged 26 runs in the first two overs in their pursuit of 206 runs set by the Proteas.

But Soumya departed in the very first ball of the third over. He hit two back-to-back sixes in the first over off Rabada.

Shanto followed him in the same over of Anrich Nortje.

Bangladesh are 27/2 after 3 overs.