Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Sports

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 12:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

This is Tigers' biggest defeat in T20Is.

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 12:43 pm
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh hardly reached the 100-run mark in their 206-run chase thanks Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi's fantastic bowling display and lost their second Super 12 match by 104is runs in Sydney.

Shakib and Co were eventually bundled out for a paltry 101 runs. 

This is Tigers' biggest defeat in T20Is.

Nortje and Shamsi shared seven wickets between them. Nortje picked up a career-best four for 10 while Shamsi bagged three. 

Litton Das was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 34 to his name.

Apart from him, only Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed reached the double-digit mark.

12:19 pm

Now Sohan departs as well becoming Shamsi's second victim. 

Bangladesh are 76/7 after 12 overs.

12:13 pm

Bangladesh have lost their sixth wicket and are nowhere near the target after 11 overs.

They still need 132 runs in 54 balls. The current required rate is 15.23.

Litton Das is batting on 28 from 25 balls as he is accompanied by Nurul Hasan in the middle.

11:48 am

Anrich Nortje is running riot as SCG as he sent the first three Bangladeshi batters back to the pavilion inside the fifth over. 

Nortje began his wicket fest with Soumya and Shanto's wicket in his first over before picking up the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan in his second over.

Afif then came on to bat and became Rabada's first victim. 

Bangladesh are now 47/4 after 6 overs.

They still need 159 runs in 84 balls.

11:32 am

Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto made a brisk start to the chase but couldn't last long.

The duo bagged 26 runs in the first two overs in their pursuit of 206 runs set by the Proteas. 

But Soumya departed in the very first ball of the third over. He hit two back-to-back sixes in the first over off Rabada.

Shanto followed him in the same over of Anrich Nortje. 

Bangladesh are 27/2 after 3 overs.

Top News / Cricket / T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2022 / BD vs SA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

5h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

15h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

15h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

15h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question