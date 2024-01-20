Bangladesh suffer huge defeat against India in their U-19 WC opener despite Maruf five-for

Maruf who returned figures of 5-43, jolted India early in their innings but the mighty sub-continent rivals recovered from the shaky start to post a challenging 251-7.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Pacer Maruf Mridha's five-wicket haul went in vain as Bangladesh tasted a 84-run defeat to India in their Under-19 Cricket World Cup opener today at Bloemfontein.

Maruf who returned figures of 5-43, jolted India early in their innings but the mighty sub-continent rivals recovered from the shaky start to post a challenging 251-7.

Bangladesh however struggled right from the outset and eventually were bowled out for 167 in 45.5 overs. 

Opener Adrash Singh and captain Uday Saharan led India's recover with 116-run partnership after Maruf reduced them to 31-2, claiming the wicket of Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan. 

Adarsh was the top-scorer for the side with 76 off 96, an inning laced with six fours. Saharan on the other hand, made 64 off 94, sending the ball across the rope for four times.

Sachin Das then helped the side go past 250-run mark with 20 ball-26 not out, hitting two fours and one six. Priyanshu Moliya and Aravelly Avinash scored an identical 23 runs.

Saumy Pandey claimed 4-24 to wreck havoc on Bangladesh while Musheer Khan complemented him with 2-35.

Bangladesh slumped to 41-3 in 10th over, after failing to deal with Pandey properly.

But the young Tigers appeared to be on course with Ariful Islam and Shihab James playing confidently. Musheer Khan broke through with the wicket of Ariful after he added 77-run with James for fifth wicket.

Ariful scored 41. Musheer also took the wicket of James who made team-high 54 off 77 with seven boundaries.

Pandey then came back to clean up the tail as Bangladesh started the campaign with a defeat. 

Bangladesh will take on Ireland on Monday in their second match of the group.

