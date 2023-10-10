Bangladesh suffer 137-run defeat against England, their third-biggest in World Cups

England bounced back from a massive defeat in their opening game against New Zealand as they recorded a thumping 137-run victory against Bangladesh at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

The big win did a world of good to their net run rate which took a beating after the New Zealand game.

It was Bangladesh's third-biggest defeat in their World Cup history in terms of runs.

5:19 pm

Litton added 72 off 75 with Mushfiqur Rahim for the fifth wicket but was done by a Chris Woakes off-cutter. The right-hander played well for his 76 off 66 that included seven fours and two sixes. Bangladesh are 126 for five after 22 overs.

4:27 pm

Mehidy Hasan Miraz too couldn't stick around for long.

But opener Litton Das was in imperious touch amid the collapse. He started with a hat-trick of boundaries off Chris Woakes and also played the rampant Topley well. England's pace couldn't trouble the right-hander as he brought up his fifty in 38 balls.

3:58 pm

Reece Topley was at his brilliant best as he sent back three of Bangladesh's top four - Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan - in quick succession.

The ball that dismissed Shakib was an absolute peach as his off-stump took a beating. Bangladesh are 41 for three after seven overs.