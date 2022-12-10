Bangladesh succumb to massive 227-run defeat after Kishan, Kohli heroics

Bangladesh conceded 400-plus total for the first time in their ODI cricket history when India racked up 409-8 in third and final ODI, riding on a marauding double century of opener Ishan Kishan and eventually succumbed to a huge defeat of 227 runs at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The opener who replaced injured Rohit Sharma, smashed 210 off just 131 balls, hammering 24 fours and 10 sixes to bury Bangladesh under an avalanche of runs.

Such was the magnitude of his century that it put Virat Kohli in the shed. Kohli got his first ODI century since August, 2019 when he made 113 off 91 with 13 fours and two sixes. It was his 44th ODI century but failed to draw

the attention of the people just due to Kishan's entertaining knock.

As Bangladesh are eying to sweep India 3-0, following their one-wicket and 5-run victory in the first two ODIs, Kishan broke a number of records to put India in front of avoiding the ignominious whitewash.

He hit his double century off just 126 balls, which is the fastest in ODI, eclipsing Chris Gayle's 138 ball-double century against Zimbabwe in 2015 World Cup.

Kishan became also the youngest man to hit double century at the age of just 24 years and 145 days. The previous youngest was Rohit Sharma who was 26 years and 186 days when he hit his first double century against Australia in 2013.

It was also the highest individual total against Bangladesh, breaking Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry's 194 (not out).

India's 409-8 was not only the highest total against Bangladesh, going past England 391-4, but also it was the first 400-plus total on Bangladesh's soil.

However, Bangladesh need to break the record if they want to whitewash India as their highest chase in ODI cricket is 330-6 against South Africa in 2019 World Cup. In ODI cricket, only four times, they could win a match, chasing a

300-plus total.

Bangladesh won the toss today and considering dew factor at night chose to bowl first. The home side had a good start as Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 3 to leave India 15-1 in the fifth over.

But they were not prepared to swallow what happened then. Kohli who was dismissed twice in single digit figure in the first two ODIs, looked to regain his Midas tough while Kishan came out of the shell to start hitting Bangladeshi bowlers all corner of the park.

Bangladesh bowlers became disarray in the face of such a brutal attack from Kishan who was playing his first game against the Tigers.

He and Kohli then put 290-run partnership, the highest against Bangladesh for any wicket to pave the platform of 400-plus total.

However, Taskin Ahmed who returned to the best XI after recovering from his back pain, broke the partnership, dismissing Kishan. Soon after Shakib removed Kohli to put a brake on India's high-octane batting.

Bangladesh bowlers then looked to take some control before, getting rid of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul cheaply. But Washington Sundar hit 27 ball-37 and Axar Patel made 17 ball-20 as India propelled past 400.

Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan were the only two bowlers who were able to keep the economy rate under seven in the face of whirlwind batting. Taskin, Shakib and Ebadot, however, snapped up two wickets apiece.

Bangladesh got off to a flying start but lost Anamul Haque for 8. Shortly Mohammed Siraj got rid of Litton Das for 29.

Axar then picked his second wicket, removing Mushfiqur Rahman for 7. Umran Malik trapped Yasir Ali LBW for 25.

Kuldeep Yadav brought an end to Shakib Al Hasan's resistance as he was cleaned up for 43.

Washington Sundar removed Mahmudullah for 20 in his first over. Shardul Thakur then removed Afif Hossain for 8 in the next over. The pacer then packed Mehidy Hasan for 3.

Mustafizur and Taskin added 33 runs for the last wicket to avoid Bangladesh's biggest defeat in ODIs.

Shardul Thakur took three wickets while Axar and Umran Malik picked up two scalps apiece.