Bangladesh strike twice in morning session but Maharaj fifty puts SA in command

TBS Report
09 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 04:12 pm

South Africa added 106 in just 25 overs at a healthy run rate for the loss of two wickets in the first session, taking the total to 384 for seven. Maharaj was unbeaten on 55 and Simon Harmer on 3.

Although Bangladesh picked up two wickets in the first session, South Africa number eight Keshav Maharaj's enterprising fifty has given them a chance to put a massive total on the board in the first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh at St. George's Park in Gqeberha. Maharaj is the fourth South Africa batter in the match to register a fifty after skipper Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma. 

Bangladesh pulled things back big time and the run rate went down from over four to just a shed over three-an-over. But the hosts scored at a rapid pace in the morning session of the second day and some loose bowling from Bangladesh helped their cause. 

Khaled Ahmed was the best bowler of the morning as he put in a lot of effort and got the wicket of Kyle Verreynne. Things got heated up between him and Verreynne in the middle when Khaled threw the ball back at him, more in frustration than anything else. Soon he got his man with a beautiful delivery that sneaked through the gap between Verreynne's (22 off 48) bat and pad and hit the timber. 

But Khaled got little support from the other bowlers as they continued to bowl a lot of boundary balls. Maharaj greeted Taijul Islam into the attack with two sixes and a four. He was severe on Mehidy Hasan Miraz as well, picking up 12 off his first over of the day. 

Maharaj reached his fourth Test fifty in some style, smashing a magnificent six over long-on. On the other hand, Wiaan Mulder was happy knocking it around and waiting for bad balls. They added 80 in quick time before Taijul broke the partnership by dismissing Mulder with a peach of a delivery. 

South Africa Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

