Bangladesh storm into semifinal of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi

Defending champions Bangladesh stormed into the semifinals of fourth edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi tournament beating Poland 79-28 in the second match of the day held at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur on Thursday.

The hosts with four straight wins in as many matches has eight points atop the Pool A and will face Nepal tomorrow (Friday) in their last encounter at 6 pm.

The group championship will be decided after this encounter. Nepal with six points in three matches and Indonesia who has four in three matches are the other contenders of remaining last four slots from the group. Both the teams will take the court later today.

However it was another facile victory for Bangladesh as Poland had no answer against the raid and defence of Arduzzaman Munshi and Co. who arrived as the runaway winners. Bangladesh wore their second choice ash and white outfit to avoid Poland's red but the winning spirit was the same. The total of seven lona's three in the first and four in the second half was enough to prove of the one way affair.

It is also the biggest point haul for the hosts in this edition. Almost 90 percent of polish points were earned from bonus section no touch or catches.

Skipper Arduzzaman Munshi again led from the front with 25 points was adjudged Man of the Match. Razib Ahmed inserted 15 points for his team in the scoreboard.