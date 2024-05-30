Bangladesh storm into semifinal of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi

Sports

BSS
30 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 02:57 pm

Related News

Bangladesh storm into semifinal of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi

The hosts with four straight wins in as many matches has eight points atop the Pool A and will face Nepal tomorrow (Friday) in their last encounter at 6 pm.

BSS
30 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 02:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Defending champions Bangladesh stormed into the semifinals of fourth edition of Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi tournament beating Poland 79-28 in the second match of the day held at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur on Thursday.

The hosts with four straight wins in as many matches has eight points atop the Pool A and will face Nepal tomorrow (Friday) in their last encounter at 6 pm.

The group championship will be decided after this encounter. Nepal with six points in three matches and Indonesia who has four in three matches are the other contenders of remaining last four slots from the group. Both the teams will take the court later today. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However it was another facile victory for Bangladesh as Poland had no answer against the raid and defence of Arduzzaman Munshi and Co. who arrived as the runaway winners. Bangladesh wore their second choice ash and white outfit to avoid Poland's red but the winning spirit was the same. The total of seven lona's three in the first and four in the second half was enough to prove of the one way affair. 

It is also the biggest point haul for the hosts in this edition.  Almost 90 percent of polish points were earned from bonus section no touch or catches.

Skipper Arduzzaman Munshi again led from the front with 25 points was adjudged Man of the Match. Razib Ahmed inserted 15 points for his team in the scoreboard.

Others

Kabaddi / Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

6h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

Oman to partially open visas for Bangladeshi

52m | Videos
What is the future of volcanoes?

What is the future of volcanoes?

1h | Videos
Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

Samsung Electronics union calls first-ever strike

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

4h | Videos