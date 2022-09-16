Bangladesh storm into final as Sabina slams hat-trick

Skipper Sabina Khatun continued her prolific form scoring the second hat-trick in the ongoing tournament as Bangladesh stormed into the final of the 6th edition of SAFF Women's Championship crushing Bhutan by 8-0 goals in the first semi final held today (Friday) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium here.

Bangladesh will play the final match against the day's second semifinal winners' either defending champions India or host Nepal on Monday (Sept 19) at the same venue.

It was the second occasion Bangladesh reached the final of SAFF Women's Championship. The Golam Rabbani Chotan's team earlier reached the final of the championship held in India in 2016.

Bangladesh had the early impetus as striker Sirat Jahan Shopna gave Bangladesh a deserving lead in the very 2nd minute of the match. She received a pass from mid field following a counter attack and executed after dodging past Bhutan custodian Songita, who came to clear the ball.

Skipper Sabina, who scored the first hat-trick against Pakistan in the group phase engagement, doubled the lead in the 18th minute as she darted into the Bhutan box from the right flank and sent the ball to the net with an angular shot after finding the Bhutan custodian alone under the bar.

Krishna Rani Sarkar further widened the team's margin with a header from close range off a cross from Rituporna in the 30th minute of the match.

Substitute Rituporna Chakma joined the party scoring the fourth goal for Bangladesh in the 35th minute of the match.

Back with a healthy 4-0 goals lead Bangladesh continued their onslaught after resumption and scored four more goals in the remaining proceeding.

Sabina made the score line 5-0 in the 53rd minute off a cross from Krisna Rani while Masura Parvin scored the sixth goal for Bangladesh in the 56th minute with a gentle tap as Bhutanese custodian Sangita failed to grip the ball following an attempt taken by Sabina from outside the box.



Substitute Tohura Khatun scored the seventh goal for Bangladesh in the 87th minute while Sabina completed her hat-trick scoring the eighth goal for Bangladesh in the 90+3rd minute of the match.



Bangladesh earlier blanked the Maldives by 3-0 in their group opening match and thrashed Pakistan 6-0 in their second match and defeated defending champions India by 3-0 goals in their third and last group match.



While Bhutan suffered 0-4 goal defeat to Nepal in their group opening match but bounced back to register an overwhelming 5-0 victory over Sri Lanka in their second match of the tournament.