'Bangladesh still have a lot to learn in Test cricket'

"Whether you win or not, there is a lot to learn from every series. If you stop learning, you cannot improve. We still have a lot to learn," he said. 

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 07:39 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Bangladesh started the South Africa tour with a bang, winning the three match ODI series 2-1. The confidence was high, the South Africa team was depleted, Bangladesh had recently won a historic Test in New Zealand - a lot was in favour of the visiting side. Test skipper Mominul Haque spoke about doing something remarkable. But the reality was different. 

After fighting hard for four days, Bangladesh lost the first Test because of batting failure. Chasing 274, they were all-out for a paltry 53. The second Test was no different. South Africa's win in that match was more convincing as Bangladesh registered yet another sub-100 total in the fourth innings. 

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Tigers' dismal performance but captain Mominul Haque said that they still have a lot to learn when it comes to Test cricket.

"Whether you win or not, there is a lot to learn from every series. If you stop learning, you cannot improve. We still have a lot to learn," he said. 

"We have to learn how to handle spin while batting, how to dominate session by session, how to bounce back from the back foot, how to bowl with the old ball. I think the implementation of our learnings is important," Mominul added.

"If we play Tests all year long, I would still say there is a lot to learn. It's a game of five days. We have to do well in all three departments for all five day. I say this often, irrespective of the results."

Mominul Haque scored 13 runs in four innings and didn't reach double figures once in the South Africa tour. But Mominul is not worried about his batting form and captaincy. 

"If you can't produce good results, pressure will be on you. Joe Root has made 6-7 centuries in 12 months but he is also feeling the pressure," he said. 

"Captaincy is such a thing that will put pressure on you if you don't perform. At this level, you have to learn to absorb the pressure. I am not worried about that," he added.

Mominul mentioned that this is not the first time Bangladesh are in such a situation and they very well know the way out.

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mominul Haque

