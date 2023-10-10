Bangladesh stem run flow at death to keep England to 364/9

Bangladesh bowlers didn't have the best of days at the office as they conceded 364 for nine to a powerful England batting line-up on a Dharamsala belter in the sides' second match in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

In-form opener Dawid Malan smashed his sixth ODI century. It was his first World Cup hundred. Joe Root registered his second consecutive fifty-plus score. But a flurry of wickets at the back end meant England couldn't score as many runs as they wanted to.

Bangladesh new-ball pace bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam hit good areas more often than not but England openers Malan and Jonny Bairstow didn't miss out on the occasional bad balls.

After the powerplay as well, England continued scoring freely as Bangladesh spinners failed to create chances.

Just like the Afghanistan match, Shakib provided the much-needed breakthrough in the 18th over by cleaning up the dangerous Bairstow (52 off 59) with a beautiful delivery that didn't turn and went with the arm. Bairstow added 115 with Malan.

Joe Root started where he left off in the previous match against New Zealand. He stayed true to his template, rotating strike regularly and bringing out the ramp shots. On the other hand, Malan scored at a fair clip both off pacers and spinners. He looked more in control with time as the bowlers didn't find much advantage.

Malan played quite well all around the ground. He flicked and drove the ball well and also used the pace to find boundaries behind square on the off-side. The southpaw brought up his fourth ODI hundred this year off 91 deliveries.

Malan cut loose after the hundred and looked good for a big one but fell on 140 off 107 balls. It was his career-best score in ODIs. Mahedi Hasan, who took a beating earlier, had his man. But his innings at the top set England up for a massive total.

Jos Buttler started his innings with a six but didn't quite middle the ball in his short stay. Nevertheless, he played a useful cameo of 20 off 10 before an off-pace ball from Shoriful Islam deceived him. England were 298 for three at the 40-over mark and looked set for somewhere around 400.

Root hit eight fours and a six his superb 68-ball-82 before Shoriful got rid of him in the 42nd over and in the next ball he bowled Liam Livingstone.

Bangladesh stemmed the run flow in the slog overs as they picked up six wickets for 66 runs in the final 10.