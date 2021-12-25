Bangladesh starts U-19 Asia Cup with a 154-run victory over Nepal

Bangladesh Under-19 started their Asia Cup campaign on a high with a crushing victory over Nepal in Sharjah on Friday. Batting first, Bangladesh U-19 posted a substantial total of 297 for four thanks to a terrific century from Prantik Nawrose Nabil. Later, collective effort from the bowlers restricted Nepal U-19 to 143 and Bangladesh emerged victorious by 154 runs.

In the Group B encounter, Bangladesh started steadily as the openers - Mahfijul Islam and Iftakher Hossain - added 39 in 66 balls before the former perished. In walked Nabil at number three. He took charge right from the beginning and everyone else played around him. The fourth wicket partnership between Nabil and Md Fahim of 117 runs was pivotal. Fahim was retired hurt after scoring 58 off 54 with the help of three fours and as many sixes.

Nabil was brutal towards the back end of the innings as he rocketted along to his century off just 97 balls. Nabil's last 27 runs came off just 16 balls and he finished with a brilliant 127 not out off 112. His innings involved 11 fours and a six. Bangladesh U-19 scored 98 runs in the final 10 overs.

In reply, it never looked like Nepal were in the chase as they lost three wickets inside 10 overs. They couldn't recover from there despite thirties from Bibek Magar and Gulshan Jha.

Nepal were bundled out for a mere 143 in the 43rd over. For the winning side, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, SM Meherob and Naimur Rohman picked up two wickets each.

Bangladesh will face Kuwait in their second match in the tournament on Saturday.