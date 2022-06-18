Bangladesh staring at innings defeat in Antigua

Bangladesh lost four wickets in the morning session of day three and still need 47 runs to make the West Indies bat again in the first Test of the two-match series in Antigua.

Najmul Hossain Shanto survived around 40 minutes on day three but Kyle Mayers set him up and then Mominul Haque later brilliantly. He bowled a host of outswingers to Shanto and then delivered one that went in with the angle and the southpaw edged it to slip. He made 17.

Mominul Haque was similarly set up and the only boundary from his bat came off an inside-edge. A few minutes later, a similar incoming delivery got the better of him as he was adjudged leg-before.

Litton Das played a controlled pull shot for a boundary and struck two fours on the off side. But the right-hander was guilty of chasing a short and wide ball and was caught at slip.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy showed great composure for more than three hours. He left balls outside off, dead-batted the ones that pitched on or around off-stump and played straighter ones to the on side. But a lapse in concentration caused him to throw his bat at one outside off and ended up getting caught at slip. He scored 42 off 153 balls.

Bangladesh were 115 for six at lunch on day three. Shakib Al Hasan was unbeaten on 5 and Nurul Hasan on 2.