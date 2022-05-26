Bangladesh staring at defeat after batting debacle

A yet another batting debacle put Bangladesh in the knife-edge of a defeat in the second cricket Test against Sri Lanka, whose bowlers came up with disciplined show after a monumental century of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal on day four at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Thanks to Mathews and Chandimal, who combined for a 199-run partnership for the sixth wicket helped Sri Lanka rack up 506 before being all out in their first innings. That gave them a handy 141-run lead as Bangladesh were bundled out for 365 in their first innings.

Bangladesh made a disastrous start, like the way they did in the first innings and were reduced to 34-4 at stumps. They are still trailing by 107 runs to force Sri Lanka batting for the second time in the match.

Similar to the first innings, much depends on Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, who were in the crease with 14 and 1 runs respectively. The duo shared a record 272-run in the first innings after Bangladesh slumped to 24-5.

The day's play began 30 minutes earlier to make the lost time of the third day and Bangladesh started in disappointing fashion, going wicket-less in the first two sessions.

Angelo Mathews, who scored 199 in the first Test, was the top-scorer for the side with an unbeaten 145 off 342, clobbering 12 fours and two sixes. Dinesh Chandimal complemented him with 124.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne hit 80, his opening partner Oshada Fernando struck 57 and Dhananjaya de Silva added 58 to contribute in team's cause.

Resuming day on 282-5 and with a deficit of 83, Sri Lanka began in attacking mood with Chandimal hitting paceman Ebadot Hossain a boundary in the first over to make their intention clear.

Mathews also showed his penchant for quick runs, hitting Taijul Islam a six to start the day.

The Lankan senior batter who was dropped on 37 made Bangladesh pay heavily, scoring runs in an emphatic fashion to make the bowlers disarray.

But Bangladesh created several chances in the first two sessions on day four which fetched no successful result. Chandimal could have been out on 43 when occasional spinner Mominul Haque spun one past his bat sharply but the batter reviewed successfully to overturn the decision.

Chandimal then raised his 22nd fifty from 118 deliveries, clipping a delivery of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to mid on for a single.

After reaching his half-century Chandimal paced the innings but Bangladesh in a desperate bid went for another review when paceman Khaled Ahmed hit his pad as he was on 75. To their disappointment, the ball tracking

showed that it was missing the wicket.

Frustrating Bangladesh bowlers further, Mathews brought up his 13th century off 274 balls, pushing a Mosaddek Hossain delivery to mid-wicket for a single.

Soon after reaching his century, he brought up sweep shot off Mosaddek Hossain, only to be hit on his pad--umpire though gave him out, he overturned it through another successful review.

Chandimal further put Bangladeshi bowlers on sword to bring up his 12th century off 181 balls, nudging a Ebadot delivery to cover for a single.

After two wicket-less sessions, Bangladesh finally hit back, taking five wickets for 41 runs. Ebadot, who claimed 4-148, had Chandimal caught by Tamim Iqbal at cover with a slower delivery to break through.

Chandimal smote 11 fours and one six for his 124 off 219. Shakib joined the party, dismissing Niroshan Dickwella as the batter edged a delivery behind the wicket for 10.

The ace allrounder then completed his 19th five-for when Praveen Jayawickrama poked a tossed-up delivery to wicket-keeper Liton Das for duck.

In between Ebadot dismissed Ramesh Mendis for 10 to quickly peg back Sri Lanka. Shakib however had the hands on Sri Lanka's last wicket as he caught Asitha Fernando well short from the crease to trap him run out for 2 and brought the visitors' marathon innings to an end finally.

A disciplined Sri Lanka attack then put the side in complete command with pacer Asitha Fernano (2-12) leading the way.

He dismissed Tamim for 11 ball-duck to give him a pair of duck for the first time in his career. Fernando also had opener Mahmudul Hasan caught by Kusal Mendis for 15 after the batter survived twice.

Najmul Hossain was run out and Kasun Rajitha (1-12) extended captain Mominul Haque's lean streak to seventh straight single digit figure, dismissing him for duck.