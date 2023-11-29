Bangladesh spinners take out New Zealand openers as pitch starting to take turn

29 November, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 11:46 am

Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls, though, have been solid for New Zealand and worked their way to an unbeaten 34-run partnership as they took New Zealand to 78/2 at lunch.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The ongoing Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand saw yet another even session at Sylhet. After Bangladesh were bundled out for 310, in the very first ball of the second day failing to add to their overnight score, the spinners picked up both Kiwi openers before Lunch.

Tom Latham got some boundaries away off Shoriful Islam's first over, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shoriful then kept things tight to dry up the runs.

This led to Tom Latham looking to attack Taijul Islam in his first over and top-edging to fine leg.

Miraz then got the rewards for a long and probing spell, with Conway giving a bat-pad catch to the silly point. Conway was in all sorts of strife against Shoriful before he fell to Miraz via a top catch. 

