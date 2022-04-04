Bangladesh slump to their lowest fourth innings total in Tests, lose Durban Test by 220 runs

There was a ray of hope when Bangladesh bowlers restricted South Africa to 204 in their second innings and kept the target to 274. But they lost their way later in the fourth day when they lost three quick wickets in only six overs played before bad light interrupted the play and couldn't fight back from that.

The visitors were bundled out for a paltry 53, their lowest fourth innings total and second-lowest in Tests overall, and lost the Durban Test by 220 runs

Their previous lowest fourth innings total was 90 against the same opponent at Potchefstroom in 2017 while their second-lowest score was 62 against Sri Lanka.

Spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer ran riot and shared all 10 wickets between them.

Mahraj picked up 7 wickets for 32 while Harmer bagged 3 for 21.

It was Maharaj's eighth Test five-for and best figures at home.

Bangladesh have been bowled out for their second-lowest total in Tests!



South Africa win by 220 runs and go 1-0 up in the two-match series 👏

#WTC23 | #SAvBAN | https://t.co/cUjJUjqSna pic.twitter.com/RLqxfkChk7— ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2022

Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto started the fifth day with the hope to bat as long as possible and save the game. But that wasn't the case.

They only lasted an hour, precisely 55 minutes, and 13 overs in the day.

Only Shanto and Taskin Ahmed reached the double-figure mark in the innings.

Mushfiqur departed in the very first over of the day, for a duck. He was trapped LBW by Maharaj and thus the wicket fest began.

Litton Das and Yasir Ali soon followed him in the next few overs without adding many runs on the board.

Litton was caught at mid-on and Yasir was bowled by Maharaj who already took a five-for in the innings.

Miraz then came to the crease only to be caught at slip for a duck.

At one point, they were reduced to 33 for 7 and the lowest score (43) was raging eyes.

But Shanto and Taskin survived that only to slump for their second-lowest score in Tests.

Shanto was dismissed after a 26-run innings which only reduced the losing margin and helped the team to at least go past their lowest Test score.

Taskin bagged 14 off 17 deliveries but his fast bowling partners Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain both went for a duck.

Maharaj's seven wickets came in 60 balls, the second-fastest since 2002 after Stuart Broad's against Australia in 2015.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowled well to wrap up the South African second innings for 203.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain and offspinner Mehidy Miraz claimed three wickets apiece while Taskin Ahmed grabbed two.

South African skipper Dean Elgar top-scored for the side with 64, following his 67 in the first innings.

Ryan Rickelton made 39 while Keegan Petersen added 36. Miraz and Ebadot picked up three wickets each.

South Africa were bowled out for 367 in their first innings but gained a handy 69-run lead wrapping up the visitors for 298. Mahmudul Hasan Joy played an extraordinary inning of 137.

Maharaj was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning bowling performance in the fourth innings.