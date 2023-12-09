Bangladesh should continue taking home advantage, says Shanto

Bangladesh have been more or less preparing rank turners for home Tests in order to start winning games but this home advantage has turned out to be a double-edged sword for them. Despite winning the first Test in style in Sylhet on a decent pitch, the Mirpur one took turn from day one and in the end, Bangladesh lost the match by four wickets.

But Bangladesh are not thinking that the move backfired. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said before the series that their target was to win at home and compete in Tests overseas. The top-order batter reiterated that Bangladesh would continue taking home advantage by preparing this sort of pitches.

"We are not here to improve, we are here to win Tests. Preparation is important if we want to win. But I think we must take this home advantage," Shanto told reporters after the second Test.

Shanto stressed on preparing suitable tracks in domestic cricket. "I think we can practice by preparing true wickets or such [turning] wickets in the NCL [National Cricket League] ahead of Test matches. Ahead of home Tests, we can prepare such kinds of tracks in NCL. Then we can prepare good wickets keeping in mind away Tests. But I think international cricket is not a place where we can practice. We come here to win," he elaborated.

Shanto pointed out that the game plan should be different across formats and said they need to play on good pitches in white-ball domestic cricket.

"We always should play on good wickets in white-ball cricket at home if we want to do well in big events. There were good pitches in the last BPL [Bangladesh Premier League]. They are pretty good in the DPL [Dhaka Premier League] as well. When we start playing on good pitches here, we will be able to play differently in international cricket. Red-ball and white-ball cricket are different. The game plan has to be different," Shanto mentioned.