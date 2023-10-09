Bangladesh set for stern England test in their 2nd World Cup match

Bangladesh versus England in World Cups have had a lot of drama and significance, especially in recent World Cups and they face off against each other at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala today.

England's white-ball revolution started when they were knocked out by the Tigers in the 2015 World Cup and Bangladesh won from the jaws of defeat in Chattogram in the 2011 edition.

Bangladesh made an incredible start to their World Cup campaign by claiming a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Afghanistan at this venue last week.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan decided to bowl after winning the toss and was extremely impressive with the ball in hand, with him and Mehidy Hasan headlining with three wickets each.

Seamer Shoriful Islam bagged two wickets for 34 runs, but it was the spinners that were the most impressive, and they will also have the advantage of familiarity with the conditions in this match since they will be playing their second consecutive game here in Dharamshala.

After bowling their opponents out for just 156 runs in 37.2 overs, Mehidy also made a big contribution with the bat, scoring 57 off 73 balls, and his 97-run third-wicket partnership with Najmul Hossain Shanto ultimately sealed the win for his side.

Still, Bangladesh will know they cannot get ahead of themselves as their one-day international record of late has not been great and includes a 2-0 series loss to New Zealand and a defeat against England in their second warm-up match, all in the space of the last month.

England came into this competition heavily fancied to defend their crown, but their World Cup campaign got off to a very poor start as they were totally outplayed by New Zealand in their first match of the tournament last week at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, Jos Buttler's side managed to post a total of 282/9 in their 50 overs, with Joe Root top-scoring with 77 runs in 86 balls, although he was the only English player to register a half-century in the innings.

In contrast to what we have become used to seeing over the last 12 to 18 months, England were not only unable to put together a partnership of any real substance but also lacked their usual aggression, with only Harry Brook and Buttler scoring better than a run a ball.

The omission of Ben Stokes, who is still recovering from a hip injury, was evident in the middle order, but perhaps their greater concern will be in the bowling department, with only Sam Curran taking a wicket in the match as the Kiwis romped to a nine-wicket victory.

Nevertheless, one loss does not suddenly make the English a bad team, and they will be expecting an improved performance in this match, although they will also be fully aware that Bangladesh are as game as they come and will not make it easy.

Looking forward, England would be hoping to make a comeback and open their account on the points table, while on the other hand, Bangladesh would be keen to test the English team with their quality spin on what could be a spin-friendly wicket.

England have faced Bangladesh a total of 24 times in the 50-over format and have emerged victorious on 19 occasions, with the most recent victory coming earlier this year in their 2-1 series win.

No Stokes for England

Ben Stokes is set to miss Tuesday's match against Bangladesh but England captain Jos Buttler is more concerned with the outfield in Dharamsala, which he thinks is not ideal for World Cup matches.

Former England batter and Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott questioned the condition of the outfield after spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman narrowly escaped injury after jamming his knee into the sandy surface.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has given the outfield an "average" rating, allowing it to host World Cup matches, but concerns about players' safety while fielding lingers.

"It's poor in my own opinion," Buttler told reporters on Monday ahead of the match against Bangladesh.

"Any time you're talking about being careful diving or sort of being careful when you're fielding, it goes against everything you want to be as a team."

"So that's obviously not ideal, the way the surface is, the outfield. But we won't use it as an excuse, we'll adapt to it."

"You want to put your body on the line and be trying to save every single run or have confidence in the field. So, it's not as good as it could be or should be, but it's going to be the same for both teams, and the wicket looks fantastic," Buttler said.