Bangladesh set New Zealand 332-run target in first Test

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 12:52 pm

New Zealand dropped a number of catches but the hosts could not make the morning session of their own.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand bounced back strongly on day four but Bangladesh extended their lead to 331 in the first Test of the two-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. 

Shanto added just a solitary run to his overnight score of 104 before Tim Southee, his opposite number, got him out caught down the leg side. 

Debutant Shahadat Hossain (18 off 19) started well again with four boundaries but leg-spinner Ish Sodhi trapped him in front after he added 34 with Mushfiqur Rahim.

Onus was on Mushfiqur to be patient and help Bangladesh take a big lead. The right-hander got his half-century but Ajaz Patel got rid of him on a pretty well-made 67.

The Tigers lacked substantial partnerships on the fourth day as Glenn Phillips sent back the fidgety Nurul Hasan (10 off 27) just before lunch was taken.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's last recognised batter, hit 50 before New Zealand bundled Bangladesh out for 338.

Patel finished with figures of four for 148.

