Bangladesh sent into three-day room quarantine as training set to be delayed in New Zealand

Some changes have been made to the protocols as Bangladesh's spin coach Rangana Herath tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and eight other members of the team had been sent into isolation.

The Bangladesh cricket team was asked to serve a 14-day quarantine period the last time they toured New Zealand. But the protocols were relaxed this time after negotiations between the two boards and it was decided that Bangladesh would be quarantined for seven days. In addition, there would be a three-day room quarantine while the players would be allowed to go to the hotel room and practice as well.

But some changes have been made to the protocols as Bangladesh's spin coach Rangana Herath tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and eight other members of the team had been sent into isolation. The entire Bangladesh contingent has now been sent into three-day room quarantine and the players won't be able to train in those three days.

"The decision has come straight from the health ministry of New Zealand," stated Nafees Iqbal, the team's operations manager. "We have been asked to keep our practice on hold for a couple of days due to some unavoidable circumstances. We were scheduled to be quarantined for seven days under MIQ (Managed Isolation and Quarantine) and then have a three-day room quarantine while the players would be allowed to go to the hotel rooms and practice too."

"But now we have to serve a ten-day quarantine under the MIQ and we won't get the training facilities. We have already screened thrice for Covid-19. Now we have one more test left which will be conducted on the ninth day of the quarantine," he added.

Nafees Iqbal informed that Herath is gradually getting better and hoped that he would be able to resume his services soon.

"Herath is doing fine, gradually getting better. Our team, (Khaled Mahmud) Sujon Bhai and I are in constant touch with him. I hope he will recover soon and resume his services," he concluded.

 

