Bangladesh seal first-ever T20I win against New Zealand

6:31 pm

Bangladesh win the match by 7 wickets.

It's a comfortable victory for the home side. Bangladesh continue their dominance in Mirpur.

Bangladesh finishes the game in style. They need only 15 overs to reach their destination.

Bangladeshi bowlers were really aggressive today. The bowlers combined to rout the visitors for 60.

Shakib was brilliant with both ball and bat today. he took two wickets and scored around half of the runs (25).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated the Tigers, their coach, manager and concerned officials for the victory.

6:09 pm

Credit to the visitors. they are not giving up.

Latham just picked up Shakib's wicket.

After 10 overs, Bangladesh are 37 for 3.

5:44 pm

Ajaz Patel strikes for New Zealand.

Liton Das has been beaten by the turn and the keeper made no mistake.

Bangladesh are 7 for 2.

5:37 pm

New Zealand Stike early.

Mohammad Naim departs. He left the pitch without making any impact.

Shakib comes to the middle.

5:12 pm

This is the second time New Zealand are all out for 60 runs.

The last time they got the same taste against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in the 2014 T20 WC.

Mustafizur picked up three wickets. Shakib, Nasum, Saifuddin took two wickets each and one for Mahedi.

Bangladesh have bowled out New Zealand for 60 – their joint-lowest total in T20Is.

#BANvNZ | https://t.co/4Bvg9arZLr pic.twitter.com/UlcF4aHXt4— ICC (@ICC) September 1, 2021

5:03 pm

Cutter master shows the magic again.

He has picked up his second of the day.

New Zealand lost 9 wickets to make 55 runs after 15 overs.

4:59 pm

Mustafizur Rahman strikes.

Ajaz Patel gone for 3.

4;54 pm

Poor cricket from the visitors.

Henry Nicholls, the 7th man gone.

It looks hard for New Zealand to reach to hundred from this stage.

4:49 pm

Two newcomers, two golden ducks.

Shakib Al Hasan has picked up Cole McConchie's wicket.

New Zealand are 45 for 6 after 12 overs.

4:44 pm

Just when the partnership looks good, visitors lost another wicket.

5 down, more trouble for New Zealand.

Mohammad Saifuddin has picked up Tom Latham's wicket.

4:39 pm

Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls look set on the pitch.

From 9/4, they have come to 40/4 after 10 overs.

4:17 pm

Fourth wicket down for New Zealand.

Tom Blundell gone for 2.

Nasum Ahmed has picked up his second wicket of the match.

4:13 pm

Nasum Ahmed joines the party.

New Zealand just lost their third wicket.

4:10 pm

Will young goes for 5.

Shakib takes his first wicket.

3 over gone, New Zealand are 8 for 2.

4:01 pm

Rachin Ravindra goes for a duck in his debut match.

Mahedi Hasan does the magic for Bangladesh.

3:30 pm

In the first T20 match New Zealand won the toss and asked the host nation to bowl first.

New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat in the first #BANvNZ T20I 🏏



📸 @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/cNewEGYOfY— ICC (@ICC) September 1, 2021

Though Soumya and Mosaddek played against Australia, they are not included in today's match.

On the other hand, Liton and Mushfiq have returned.

Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie make their international debuts for the New Zealand side.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham(wc), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

