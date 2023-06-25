Bangladesh script come-from-behind win over Maldives to stay alive in SAFF Championship

Sports

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 06:00 pm

Related News

Bangladesh script come-from-behind win over Maldives to stay alive in SAFF Championship

Tariq Qazi's header in the 67th minute helped Bangladesh take the lead for the first time in the match. Sheikh Morsalin scored in the 90th minute to give Bangladesh a 1-1 win and helped them stay alive in the tournament. 

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Bangladesh script come-from-behind win over Maldives to stay alive in SAFF Championship

Bangladesh defeated Maldives for the first time in 20 years in Bengaluru's Sree Kantirava Stadium in an important Group B clash of the ongoing SAFF Championship. 

The first half was tied at 1-1. Hamza Mohamed opened the scoring for Malaysia in the 17th minute. Rakib Hossain equalised for Bangladesh at the stroke of the break.

Tariq Qazi's header in the 67th minute helped Bangladesh take the lead for the first time in the match. Sheikh Morsalin scored in the 90th minute to give Bangladesh a 1-1 win and helped them stay alive in the tournament. 

More to follow..

Football

bangladesh football team / SAFF Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

42m | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

6h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

23h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month