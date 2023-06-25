Bangladesh script come-from-behind win over Maldives to stay alive in SAFF Championship

Bangladesh defeated Maldives for the first time in 20 years in Bengaluru's Sree Kantirava Stadium in an important Group B clash of the ongoing SAFF Championship.

The first half was tied at 1-1. Hamza Mohamed opened the scoring for Malaysia in the 17th minute. Rakib Hossain equalised for Bangladesh at the stroke of the break.

Tariq Qazi's header in the 67th minute helped Bangladesh take the lead for the first time in the match. Sheikh Morsalin scored in the 90th minute to give Bangladesh a 1-1 win and helped them stay alive in the tournament.

More to follow..