Bangladesh scrap one Test, T20I against Afghanistan

BSS
11 May, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 11:59 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has scrapped a Test and a T20 International match against Afghanistan which will visit this country for a full bilateral series next month.

Afghanistan were scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals in this tour. However while the number of ODIs remain the same, the recent development has seen that one Test and one T20 got scrapped.
 
"We are scheduled to play two Tests against Afghanistan but we've scrapped one," Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Younus told the reporters in England where the Bangladesh are playing an ODI series against Ireland.

"Now we'll play one Test, three ODIs and two T20s. Since the series has been rescheduled, we've been now discussing with Afghan board about the venues."

While the number of Test and T20 was scrapped due to Afghan board's request, Jalal Yunus also claimed that Afghanistan will be playing a series in India in between their Bangladesh tour.
 
"They wanted to go to India after playing one format here," Younus said. "So we will play one Test and later they will move to India during the Eid ul Adha to play the series and after completing their assignment in India, they will return to Bangladesh to play the remaining part of the series."

"Afghanistan are very excited with the India series and after it was finalized they requested us to play in the new schedule. We have accepted their request since we've also Eid ul Adha break and our players will be celebrating Eid and so we did not have any reservation," he said.
 

