Bangladesh in same group as India, China and Myanmar for Asian Games

Sports

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 06:17 pm

The men in red and green will be led by Jamal Bhuiyan from their Olympic team.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

After today's draw in China, the Bangladesh men's team will face India, hosts China, and Myanmar in the group stage of the forthcoming 2023 Asian Games.

The men in red and green will be led by Jamal Bhuiyan from their Olympic team. The top two teams from each of the six groups, as well as the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16.  

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh women's squad was put in Group D, one of five groupings, alongside Japan, Vietnam, and Nepal. The women in red and green will face off against former World Cup champions Japan and Vietnam, who are also competing in the FIFA Women's World Cup.  

The top team from each group, as well as the three best second-placed teams, will proceed to the quarterfinals.

This year's quadrennial multi-sport tournament is set to take place from September 23 to October 8. The football action, on the other hand, will begin on September 19.   
 

