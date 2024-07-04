Bangladesh in same group as India and Pakistan in Champions Trophy: Report

Pakistan is scheduled to host the 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy. As per the tournament draft, Bangladesh are joined by Pakistan, India and New Zealand in Group A. Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan are in Group B of the Champions Trophy.

According to the latest developments, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has furnished their draft for the ICC Champions Trophy. Slotting the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the first week of March, the PCB has given hosting rights to Lahore. The marquee Champions Trophy clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan can take place in Lahore on 1 March next year.

Pakistan will host the ICC event from 19 February to 9 March. 10 March is taken as a reserve day for the final of the ICC event.

According to a report filed by news agency PTI, a senior ICC board member revealed that the PCB is yet to receive the approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its tentative schedule.

"The opening match will be held in Karachi with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi, final in Lahore. All India matches (including semifinal, if the team qualifies) in Lahore," the source added. Pakistan last hosted a major tournament in 2023 - the Asia Cup. The tournament was conducted in a 'Hybrid Model' as India played its Asia Cup games in Sri Lanka. "All board chiefs of the ICC Champions Trophy participating countries (minus BCCI) have assured him of their complete support but BCCI will consult its government and update the ICC," the source added.