Bangladesh Saff Champions!

TBS Report
22 December, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2021, 08:40 pm

On the 81st minute, Bangladesh finally broke the deadlock to get the crown.

Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh beat India by 1-0 to be crowned as the champions of the 2021 Saff U-19 Women's Football Championship on Wednesday.

Bangladesh U19 had the final laugh and deservingly so. Anai Mogini's eighty-first strike earned them yet another Saff U-19 Women's Championship.

Anai Mogini tried a dangerous cross and Anshika couldn't judge it well. As a result, the ball ended up in the net.

In Dhaka's BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium, the Bangladeshi team was dominant from the first minute and they could have got the lead earlier. But some heroic defending from the Indians kept them at bay. Finally in a misjudgment from Anshika gave the hosts the match-winner.

Coach Golam Rabbani Choton's young Tigresses finish the tournament unbeaten. They scored 20 goals with four wins including the final and a draw.

The U19 Bangladeshi women did not concede any single goal in any of the five matches showing just how good the defending from the champions has been.

Bangladesh's Saheda Akter Ripa finished the tournament being the highest scorer with five goals.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Rupna Chakma finished the championship journey with five more clean sheets beside her name.

Bangladesh not only won the Saff U19 Women's Football Championship but also threw a huge statement to the footballing world with scorelines such as 12-0 and 6-0 against Sri Lanka and Bhutan respectively.

Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Mohammad Abdul Hamid congratulated the Bangladesh team for defeating India in the Saff U-19 Women's Football Championship.

