Bangladesh rule out experiment for 3rd ODI against India

Bangladesh ruled out any experiment in the third and final ODI against India as the history to whitewash India for the first time in any format of cricket beckons them.

The final ODI turned out to be a dead rubber after Bangladesh won the first two matches, securing the victory from the jaws of defeat. Even the ODI series also is not the part of ICC ODI Super League where 10 points are matter for winning a game.

Bangladesh captain Liton Das has given the message on social media, indicating that his side is reluctant to give India a breathing space.

"One more step must be taken to complete the mission. Let's do the work," Liton wrote. It is clear in the captain's message that the home side is very focused for the third ODI to be held tomorrow (Friday) in Chattogram.

Therefore, Bangladesh will enter the field on Saturday with the best team. The cricketers on the bench have no chance to return to the XI for now.

It is often seen that big teams give opportunities to cricketers who are not in the XI after the series is confirmed. Experiments are carried out with the cricketers on the bench.

But Bangladesh has not yet developed such a culture. Bangladesh did not conduct any tests in the last ODI after winning the series by a margin of 2-0 against the West Indies last June. Of course, the ICC ODI Super League was also a matter as winning a game gives 10 points.

Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed who are resting due to injury did not get a chance to play in the two ODIs in Dhaka. But for now, none of them have the opportunity to play in Chattogram.

The team does not want to miss the golden opportunity to win the series by 3-0 margin against India, according to fielding coach Shane McDermott.

"I'm not a selector. You have to ask the selectors this question. But when you play against India and represent your country... If there is no workload management issue and Bangladesh are not in a position where you give regular

players a break just for rest," he said.

McDermott also explained the reason, "Look, we haven't developed the habit of winning matches on a regular and consistent basis. So we cannot afford the luxury of resting quality players right now. According to me, if you are fit and fit for selection, you have to go with the best team and ensure that you win as many matches as possible."

Bangladesh so far won 32 ODI series and whitewashed the opponent 16 times. The whitewash success rate is fifty-fifty. It remains to be seen whether India is included in that list.

McDermott believes that the players will find pride in themselves if they beat India 3-0.

"The job is not done yet. This team has never beaten India by a margin of 3-0. This is our main goal. When we win 3-0, we will certainly find pride in ourselves. Earlier, we won against Pakistan, New Zealand. We came very close to playing the semi-finals in the World Cup. We are playing competitive cricket now and we are starting to win in pressure moments. I know, after winning this series, the boys are more eager to win another match," he

concluded.