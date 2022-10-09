Bangladesh rue poor batting as New Zealand get past Bangladesh easily

Bangladesh came up with yet another shaky batting performance to be restricted to 137-8 against New Zealand in their second match of the tri-nation series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch today. In reply, New got over the line with 13 balls to spare. With the eight-wicket win, the hosts opened their accounts in the tri-series.

New Zealand never looked in trouble while chasing 138 as Devon Conway's unbeaten 70 off 51 made things easy for them. Kane Williamson didn't look at ease in his 30 off 29. Glenn Phillips walked out and struck two fours and as many sixes to hasten the win.

Conway hit seven fours and a six.

Nazmul Hossan Shanto, one of the two changes of Bangladesh for this match, was the top-scorer with 33. He opened the innings instead of Sabbir Rahman who was dropped following his poor batting form. Pacer Mustafizur Rahman was also dropped in favour of fellow left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam.

Shanto hit four boundaries in the innings in which he played 29 balls.

His fellow opener Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the first one to be out on 5 as New Zealand asked Bangladesh to bat first.

The partnership of Shanto and Liton Das gave Bangladesh a ray of hope as they looked to bat with serenity that the side was searching for a long.

However the introduction of offspinner Michael Bracewell and legspinner Ish Sodhi titled the match towards New Zealand as the Bangladeshi batters failed to negotiate them well.

Bracewell dismissed Liton for 15 with a return catch to end the 41-run partnership between him and Shanto and then Sodhi struck twice in his consecutive two overs to expose Bangladesh's vulnerable middle order.

Sodhi's first victim was Shanto as he failed to read a googly of the bowler and then Mosaddek Hossain Saikat gifted his wicket, trying to charge the same bowler to be out for 2.

Shakib Al Hasan who traditionally batted at No.3 or 4 position, move down to No. 7 in a bid to promote the likes of Afif Hossain, Mosaddek and Yasir Ali but all of them failed to deliver.

Afif who was in form and deserved to be play at No.4 position, retained his place despite Shakib's return to the fold but this time he could score just 24 off 26.

Yasir Ali, fresh from his 21 ball-42 not out against Pakistan, also failed to get going as he scored just 7.

Shakib started well but Tim Southee removed him after he scored run-a-ball-16. Vice-captain Nurul Hasan Sohan went after the bowlers as the wicket were tumbling but his aggressive approach paid the dividends as Bangladesh reached close to 140. Sohan hit one four and two sixes to strike an unbeaten 25 off just 12.

All the fallen eight wickets of Bangladesh were shared by Trent Boult, Southee, Sodhi and Bracewell evenly.

Bracewell was named the player of the match for his two for 14.