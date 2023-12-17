Bangladesh rout UAE in final to win maiden U-19 Asia Cup

It was a complete demolition job by the young Tigers as they dominated with the bat at first by scoring 282-8 in their fifty overs before the bowlers skittled UAE out for less than 100.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh U-19 made history as they won their first-ever U-19 Asia Cup by defeating UAE U-19 in the final by a massive margin of 196 runs on Sunday.

It was a complete demolition job by the young Tigers as they dominated with the bat at first by scoring 282-8 in their fifty overs before the bowlers skittled UAE out for 87.

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli was once again the star for Bangladesh with the bat as he notched up his second ton this tournament scoring 129 from 149 balls.

Shibli was aided by Chowdhury Md Rizwan who scored 60 from 71 balls and Ariful Islam who scored 50 from just 40 balls to help Bangladesh put on a strong total.

Shibli ended as the top run-getter in the tournament as well with 378 runs at a mammoth average of 126 in five innings.

In reply, the Bangladesh pacers got the ball to talk as the UAE batters struggled all the way.

They lost four top-order wickets in the first 10 overs and lost wickets at regular intervals.

