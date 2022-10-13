Bangladesh rinsed by Pakistan as they finish Bangla Wash tri-series without a single win

Sports

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 11:45 am
13 October, 2022

Bangladesh put on their best batting performance in the ongoing tri-nation series in their final outing against Pakistan in Christchurch thanks to some outstanding batting from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan but Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz helped Pakistan chase 174 with one ball to spare. 

Bangladesh rinsed by Pakistan as they finish Bangla Wash tri-series without a single win

Bangladesh put on their best batting performance in the ongoing tri-nation series in their final outing against Pakistan in Christchurch thanks to some outstanding batting from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan but Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz helped Pakistan chase 174 with one ball to spare. 

Bangladesh finished the tournament without a single win. On the other hand, it was Pakistan's third win in the tournament and they'll take on New Zealand in the final on Friday. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto (12 off 15) once again struggled in the powerplay, getting his first run off the ninth ball he faced, and had a sub-100 strike-rate. Bangladesh lost both the openers - Soumya Sarkar and Shanto - inside the powerplay and had a below par first six overs (41 for two). 

So the onus was on Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan to rebuild as well as score quickly. Litton was particularly strong through the midwicket region and square of the wicket on the on side. Despite struggling with the hamstring, he ran well between the wickets and played only nine dot balls in his 42-ball-69. 

Litton hit six fours and two boundaries. He added a superb 88 with Shakib off just 9.1 overs before getting out to Mohammad Nawaz.

Shakib took a little bit of time to get in but he was unstoppable as he got set. The Bangladesh captain played shots all around the ground. The southpaw struck seven fours and three maximums and scored 68 off 42 balls. Bangladesh were 167 for four in 18.4 overs when he was dismissed. 

Pakistan pulled it back a bit by giving away 42 off the final five and taking four wickets. Mohammad Wasim and Naseem Shah picked up two wickets each. Bangladesh posted a substantial total of 173 for six.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan started Pakistan's innings as they normally do - taking their time. At the halfway mark, the required run rate was more than ten an over but they had all ten wickets in hand. Mohammad Saifuddin dropped Rizwan in the 11th over and conceded 19 off the next over to make things difficult for Bangladesh. 

Hasan Mahmud's double strike in the next over brought Bangladesh in the game. He accounted for the wickets of Babar (55 off 40) and Haider Ali who was cleaned up by a searing yorker.

Mohammad Nawaz was sent in at four as a pinch-hitter and he smashed two sixes and a four off Shakib to bring the required run rate down.

Nawaz hit two more boundaries off Saifuddin a couple of overs later to make things easier. Soumya Sarkar bowled a great penultimate over, giving away only six and getting the wicket of Rizwan (69 off 56). Pakistan needed eight off the final over bowled by Saifuddin. They ran a single, three twos and hit a four to finish the game with one ball remaining. 

Nawaz finished the game with a match-winning 45 off 20. Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers with two for 27. Saifuddin leaked 53 runs off his 3.5 overs. 

