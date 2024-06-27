Bangladesh to return home on Friday after ignominious T20 World Cup exit

Bangladesh won three matches, the highest number of matches they won in a single T20 World Cup, but their performance was hugely criticised due to their lack of intent in the whole tournament.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The Bangladesh national cricket team is set to return to the country on Friday after a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies.

Bangladesh won three matches, the highest number of matches they won in a single T20 World Cup, but their performance was hugely criticised due to their lack of intent in the whole tournament.

The Tigers started with a bang, beating Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling contest but then suffered a four-run defeat to South Africa.

They thereafter beat Netherlands and Nepal to confirm the ticket for the second round (Super 8) for only the second time in their history. 

All of those four matches they played in a slow wicket, which gave them a home-like condition out of home.

In all those matches, bowlers though thrived, whereas the batters' performance was terribly frustrating.

However, in a better wicket in Antigua, they were outclassed by Australia and India but still got the chance to play the semi-final due to the tournament's surreal rules.

Their bowlers bowled well in tandem to hold Afghanistan off to 115 in the crucial game and Bangladesh needed to chase it down in 12.1 overs to confirm the semi-final.

Nevertheless, Bangladesh didn't show any intent to chase it down. Instead, they played risk-free cricket in a bid to win the match but still, they lost it by eight runs on DLS.

Their risk-free cricket earned huge criticism not only back in the country but also from the whole cricketing world. 

