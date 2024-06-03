Bangladesh retain 4th straight Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi title

Sports

BSS
03 June, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 06:44 pm

Related News

Bangladesh retain 4th straight Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi title

Technical efficiency and the height advantage helped Bangladesh stamp their authority over their Himalayan opponents who failed to rise on the occasion.

BSS
03 June, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 06:44 pm
Photo: Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation
Photo: Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation

Bangladesh National Kabaddi Team retained title of the prestigious Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament for the fourth consecutive times in a row beating Nepal by 45-31 points with two creditable lonas in the final match held at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium at Mirpur on Monday.

The tournament, commemorating the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, commenced in 2021 and Bangladesh accomplished the record of winning the title of all editions. Twelve teams participated in the latest edition which is the biggest to date.

Technical efficiency and the height advantage helped Bangladesh stamp their authority over their Himalayan opponents who failed to rise on the occasion. Nepal outplayed Kenya in tiebreakers in the semifinal on Sunday last and appeared tired also.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Arduzzaman Munshi, the charismatic Bangladesh skipper who retired from the international scene, opened the account with the maiden raid and Bangladesh was on the go. Nepal countered with their ace raider Ghanshyam Roka Magar, however, Bangladesh's defence succeeded in sending him out in his second attempt.

Bangladesh won their first lona in the eighth minute running to take an 11-point lead with the score line read 13-2. Nepal's ace marksman Ghanshyam Roka Magar appeared a bit down as Bangladesh's defence countered his attacking instincts with intelligence. Bangladesh raiders continued their domination with regular bonus points when not attaining the kick or toe touches.
 
The moment of the final came on the brink of halftime when Mizanur Rahman, the ace Bangladesh raider was caught in a serious tug of war to get rid of the Nepalese catchers. After a battle of nearly all his allocated 30 seconds Mizan surrendered. The capacity crowd erupted in loud applause over the moment.
 
The men in red and green attained their second lona while the score line was 29-12. Nepal, however, showed their trade mark fighting back in the second half but Bangladesh kept the boat steady. They earned one lona in the middle of the second half.

The score line was 40-22 when the referees signalled the last five minutes to go. Soon it was the red and green explosion as the long whistle announced Bangladesh supremacy amid the cheering crowd.

Top News / Others

Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi / Bangladesh Kabaddi Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

11h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

8h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

What is going on Russian Ministry of Defense, what does Putin want?

29m | Videos
Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

Another round of heavy rain inundates Sylhet city

1h | Videos
Elon Musk tops Forbes Billionaires list with $210.7 billion net worth

Elon Musk tops Forbes Billionaires list with $210.7 billion net worth

1h | Videos
South Africa and Sri Lanka face off in the first big match of 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa and Sri Lanka face off in the first big match of 2024 T20 World Cup

2h | Videos