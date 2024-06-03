Bangladesh retain 4th straight Bangabandhu Cup Kabaddi title

Bangladesh National Kabaddi Team retained title of the prestigious Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi Tournament for the fourth consecutive times in a row beating Nepal by 45-31 points with two creditable lonas in the final match held at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium at Mirpur on Monday.

The tournament, commemorating the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, commenced in 2021 and Bangladesh accomplished the record of winning the title of all editions. Twelve teams participated in the latest edition which is the biggest to date.

Technical efficiency and the height advantage helped Bangladesh stamp their authority over their Himalayan opponents who failed to rise on the occasion. Nepal outplayed Kenya in tiebreakers in the semifinal on Sunday last and appeared tired also.

Arduzzaman Munshi, the charismatic Bangladesh skipper who retired from the international scene, opened the account with the maiden raid and Bangladesh was on the go. Nepal countered with their ace raider Ghanshyam Roka Magar, however, Bangladesh's defence succeeded in sending him out in his second attempt.

Bangladesh won their first lona in the eighth minute running to take an 11-point lead with the score line read 13-2. Nepal's ace marksman Ghanshyam Roka Magar appeared a bit down as Bangladesh's defence countered his attacking instincts with intelligence. Bangladesh raiders continued their domination with regular bonus points when not attaining the kick or toe touches.



The moment of the final came on the brink of halftime when Mizanur Rahman, the ace Bangladesh raider was caught in a serious tug of war to get rid of the Nepalese catchers. After a battle of nearly all his allocated 30 seconds Mizan surrendered. The capacity crowd erupted in loud applause over the moment.



The men in red and green attained their second lona while the score line was 29-12. Nepal, however, showed their trade mark fighting back in the second half but Bangladesh kept the boat steady. They earned one lona in the middle of the second half.

The score line was 40-22 when the referees signalled the last five minutes to go. Soon it was the red and green explosion as the long whistle announced Bangladesh supremacy amid the cheering crowd.