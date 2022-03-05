Bangladesh restricted to a paltry 115 in second T20I

Bangladesh were restricted to a paltry 115 for 9 after their allocated 20 overs in the second and final T20I against Bangladesh. Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the hosts looked shaky right from the word go.

Apart from skipper Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim who is playing his 100th T20I, no other batter could find their feet at the crease.

Afghanistan had the hosts on a tight leash, hardly gave anything away and were rewarded with early wickets. Every batter tried to break the shackles with some big hits, but nothing went their way.

Munim Shahriar, who made his T20I debut in the first game, looked clueless to Fazalhaq Farooqi in the very first over before giving away his wicket in the second over of the match. He made only 4 off 10 deliveries.

His opening partner, Naim Sheikh, who has been in terrible form, was run-out for 13 off 19. But before him, Litton Das was trapped by Azmatullah Omarzai in the fifth over after Litton hit Farooqi for a six in the previous over.

Bangladesh at one stage were reduced to 4 for 45 when Shakib Al Hasan followed the previous batters for a poor show of T20I batting. He was dismissed for 9 off 15.

At that point, only Litton Das scored at more than run a ball among the four dismissed batters.

Mahmudullah and Mushfiq then built a 43-run partnership in 5.1 overs and were starting to accelerate. But Mahmudullah was the first to go for 30 off 25 balls. He was eventually the top scorer for the hosts.

Mushfiq kept on fighting for a while after the skipper was gone, but he too was dismissed before Bangladesh reached 100.

The hosts couldn't hit a boundary for more than six overs from the sixth to the twelfth over of the innings before Mahmudullah opened the gate against Rashid Khan.

Afif Hossain and Mahedi Hasan all wasted their chance to eventually guide Bangladesh past 120.

Only three batters - Litton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim - scored at a strike rate of more than 100.

For Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Fazalhaq Farooqi wreaked havoc with both bagging three wickets each. Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan picked up a wicket each.