Bangladesh reach Hobart ahead of their first T20 WC match against Netherlands

Sports

BSS
22 October, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 06:06 pm

The consistent rain, however, threatens to ruin the game in the capital city of Australia's state Tasmania as Bangladesh are looking to make a winning start despite being in a defeat spree.

The Bangladesh cricket team reached Hobart today to play their first game of the T20 World Cup against the Netherlands on 24 October.

The consistent rain, however, threatens to ruin the game in the capital city of Australia's state Tasmania as Bangladesh are looking to make a winning start despite being in a defeat spree.

Bangladesh's second and last warm-up game against South Africa in Brisbane was washed out and now the rain welcomed them. The weather also forecast consistent rain on the match day on Monday. Obviously it will be bad news for Bangladesh, whose fans looked happier to see Netherlands as the opponent rather than a relatively stronger outfit Namibia from Group A.

Bangladesh are looking forward to breaking the jinx of a series of defeats in the main round of the T20 World Cup as they won just one game against West Indies in tournament proper in 2007. Since then they remained winless and the opponent Netherlands gave everyone a ray of hope.

In group 2, Bangladesh also got Zimbabwe who moved here after being Group B champions. India, Pakistan and South Africa are the other teams alongside Netherlands in Group 2.

In this year, Bangladesh played 18 matches and won just six. Overall since the 2021 T20 World Cup, they played 27 matches and lost a staggering number of 20 matches. They will start their 2022 T20 World Cup mission with a four-match losing streak, all of which came in the tri-nation series in New Zealand. They also lost the first warm-up game to Afghanistan by 62 runs before the second match against South Africa was washed out.

 

T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022

