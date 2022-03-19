Bangladesh reach final in Men's AHF Cup Hockey in style

Ashraful Islam slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Bangladesh reach the final of the Men's AHF Cup Hockey in style thrashing Kazakhstan by 8-1 goals in the second semifinal held today (Saturday) at GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Bangladesh will now play the final against Oman with an aim to defend the title. The final is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at the same venue at 6 pm (BST).

With this day's win, Bangladesh reached the final of the tournament for the fourth time in a row. Bangladesh also secured the ticket to play in the Asia Cup by reaching the final. Bangladesh hockey team is also champions in the last three editions and looking forward to defend the title for the fourth occasion.

Apart from Ashraful's hat-trick with four goals, Khorshedur Rahman struck twice while Rasel Mahmud Jimmy and Sohanur Rahman Sabuz scored one each to secure Bangladesh's emphatic victory on the day.

Earlier, Bangladesh emerged as Pool B champions by maintaining their all-win record in the tournament.

Bangladesh got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament-opening match, dumped Singapore by 7-0 goals in their second match, defeated Iran by 6-2 goals in their third match and beat Oman by 3-2 goals in their last Pool B match of the tournament.