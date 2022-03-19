Bangladesh reach final in Men's AHF Cup Hockey in style

Sports

BSS
19 March, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 11:33 pm

Bangladesh reach final in Men's AHF Cup Hockey in style

Bangladesh will now play the final against Oman with an aim to defend the title. The final is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at the same venue at 6 pm (BST).

BSS
19 March, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 11:33 pm
Bangladesh reach final in Men&#039;s AHF Cup Hockey in style

Ashraful Islam slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Bangladesh reach the final of the Men's AHF Cup Hockey in style thrashing Kazakhstan by 8-1 goals in the second semifinal held today (Saturday) at GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Bangladesh will now play the final against Oman with an aim to defend the title. The final is scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at the same venue at 6 pm (BST).

With this day's win, Bangladesh reached the final of the tournament for the fourth time in a row. Bangladesh also secured the ticket to play in the Asia Cup by reaching the final. Bangladesh hockey team is also champions in the last three editions and looking forward to defend the title for the fourth occasion.

Apart from Ashraful's hat-trick with four goals, Khorshedur Rahman struck twice while Rasel Mahmud Jimmy and Sohanur Rahman Sabuz scored one each to secure Bangladesh's emphatic victory on the day.

Earlier, Bangladesh emerged as Pool B champions by maintaining their all-win record in the tournament.

Bangladesh got off to an auspicious start as they crushed host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament-opening match, dumped Singapore by 7-0 goals in their second match, defeated Iran by 6-2 goals in their third match and beat Oman by 3-2 goals in their last Pool B match of the tournament.

Others

AHF Cup Hockey

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

US trailer released for action film 'Spiritwalker'

4h | Videos
Green Madagascar Island turns red

Green Madagascar Island turns red

4h | Videos
When Vespa collection is a passion

When Vespa collection is a passion

5h | Videos
A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

A nation-state on an island off the coast of Belize

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine