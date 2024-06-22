Bangladesh qualify for women's U-21 Asia Cup hockey for the first time

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 06:31 pm

Bangladesh have qualified for the final round of the Women's U-21 Asia Cup hockey after beating Indonesia 10-1.

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 06:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh have qualified for the final round of the Women's U-21 Asia Cup hockey after beating Indonesia 10-1.

In the ongoing AHF U-21 Cup, Bangladesh are currently third out of seven teams. Top five teams will play in the Junior Asia Cup.

This was Bangladesh's fifth match in the tournament. 

They have so far beaten Thailand, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong and lost a solitary game to Chinese Taipei. 

