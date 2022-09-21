Bangladesh qualify for the semi-final of Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier as group champions

Bangladesh women's team won their third match in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier. They beat the USA by 55 runs in Abu Dhabi thanks to a mammoth second wicket stand between Murshida Khatun and captain Nigar Sultana. With the win, Bangladesh made the semifinal of the tournament as group champions.

Batting first, the Tigresses lost their first wicket in the fourth over but the unbroken 138-run stand between Murshida and Nigar. Murshida was unbeaten on 77 off 64 balls with the help of nine fours. Nigar was a bit more aggressive, scoring 56 not out off 40 balls with a strike-rate of 140.

Bangladesh finished with 158 for one after 20 overs.

In response, despite Sindhu Sriharsha's 71-ball-74, the USA could score only 103 for three, falling short by 55 runs.

Murshida was adjudged the player of the match.