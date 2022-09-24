Bangladesh qualify for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Sports

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 12:18 am

Related News

Bangladesh qualify for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

With the win, they qualified for the main round of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Ireland are the other team qualifying for the mega event.

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 12:18 am
Bangladesh qualify for ICC Women&#039;s T20 World Cup 2023

Bangladesh have made the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, beating Thailand by runs in the semi-final in Abu Dhabi. With the win, they qualified for the main round of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Ireland are the other team qualifying for the mega event.

Bangladesh's outing with the bat was a below par one. They posted 113 for five in their 20 overs with contributions from Murshida Khatun (26), Rumana Ahmed (28) and a quick-fire 17 off 10 towards the back end from Ritu Moni. 

Despite skipper Natthakan Chantham's fifty (64 off 51), Thailand were always going to fall short because of lack of fire from others. 

Sanjida Akhter Meghla returned a match-winning 4-1-7-2 while Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter picked up two and one respectively. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

Why are there barely any buskers in Dhaka city?

12h | Splash
Photo: Reuters

Are terrorist groups consolidating in Bangladesh again?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Muntasir Akash

Ephemeral: Grass blooms and urban munias in sprouting model towns

13h | Earth
Singer and composer Habib recently worked on two songs for ‘Operation Sundarban’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Diving into Habib Wahid’s musical realm: ‘Now it’s survival of the fittest’

14h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

54m | Videos
Can gaming be taken as a career?

Can gaming be taken as a career?

5h | Videos
Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

Who made Scotland's Broch in the Iron Age?

10h | Videos
'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

'Dengue patients should not take any other medicine except paracetamol'

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh