Bangladesh qualify for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Bangladesh have made the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, beating Thailand by runs in the semi-final in Abu Dhabi. With the win, they qualified for the main round of the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Ireland are the other team qualifying for the mega event.

Bangladesh's outing with the bat was a below par one. They posted 113 for five in their 20 overs with contributions from Murshida Khatun (26), Rumana Ahmed (28) and a quick-fire 17 off 10 towards the back end from Ritu Moni.

Despite skipper Natthakan Chantham's fifty (64 off 51), Thailand were always going to fall short because of lack of fire from others.

Sanjida Akhter Meghla returned a match-winning 4-1-7-2 while Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter picked up two and one respectively.