Bangladesh putting Windies loss behind us: Nigar Sultana

Bangladesh are not dwelling on their narrow loss against West Indies as their sole focus lies on defeating India and boosting their semifinal hopes, according to captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti.

Both teams are coming off tight defeats going into the game in Hamilton but Bangladesh, beaten by four runs by West Indies last time out, can still qualify for the semi-finals with three victories in their final three games.

India need to go undefeated in the rest of the competition and also hope other results go their way if they are to make the last four and have beaten Bangladesh in their four prior ODI meetings.

Nigar said: "I think right now we're thinking about the next match. It was quite disappointing but there is still three more games left.

"We just want to focus on that and I think girls are trying to get themselves focussed on not giving up anymore, they are thinking like that.

"We want to come back in the next match and obviously I think whatever we did in the last match, we don't want to do that do it again."

Bangladesh are playing in their first ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and will face England and Australia for the first time in ODIs, a challenge Nigar is looking forward to.

She said: "I think this is a huge experience we get from here and we want to execute the next game. This is the opportunity we always wanted to have.

"We want to take all the opportunities from here, all the experiences that we want to execute in the future."

The Tigresses will join the ICC Women's Championship and Nigar is looking forward to putting her new knowledge to good use.

She added: "Obviously, we have not played a lot of international matches from 2018 to 2020, we just played T20 matches

"We never get the opportunity to play a lot of international matches like ODIs, but now we are getting to the play the IWC.

"We'll get more international matches and we're going to get to play against the top teams, so we'll get a lot of experience over there and we want to show the other teams that we are competitive and we are capable.

"It is going to be a big challenge and a big opportunity for all of us."