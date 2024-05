Bangladesh put in to bat in fifth Zimbabwe T20I

Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to field first in the fifth and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh have rested pacer Taskin Ahmed and brought back Mohammad Saifuddin. Spinner Mahedi Hasan has come in for Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali(wk), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(wk), Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Faraz Akram, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani