Bangladesh post 290/9 in first innings of 2nd ODI as Mahmudullah, Tamim hit fifties

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 05:10 pm

After reaching his fifty off 69 balls, Mahmudullah scored quickly and his last 30 runs came off 15 balls. He was the last man dismissed for 80 off 84 and Bangladesh posted 290 for nine after 50 overs. 

After a blistering start, Bangladesh couldn't quite press the pedal hard when they were needed to in the middle overs and at the death and eventually fell short of a score of 300 by 10 runs in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. Bangladesh struck at under five an over in the middle overs and under 8.5 at the death which was below par by the modern ODI standards.

Tamim Iqbal came out with an aggressive mindset and retained the bulk of the strike inside the powerplay. He played some glorious shots and brought up his 55th Test fifty off just 43 balls. It was only the fourth time the southpaw struck a half-century inside the first powerplay. He added 71 off 11 overs with Anamul Haque for the first wicket with the latter only contributing 19. Tamim smashed ten fours and a six.

Anamul (20 off 25) soon followed his partner but he would consider himself slightly unlucky, being run out at the non-striker's end. 

After the fall of the openers, Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto stitched a 50-run partnership for the third wicket before the former's favourite slog-sweep led to his downfall. Mushfiqur scored 25.

Shanto (38 off 55) got a start but yet again failed to convert it as he became Wessley Madhevere's second victim. Shanto was the fourth man to go with the current run rate hovering around five-an-over. The onus was on Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah to take the team to a commanding position. 

Their partnership yielded 81 off 82 balls. Mahmudullah was very slow to get off the blocks while Afif was going pretty much at a strike-rate of 100. Afif got out in the 44th over when the score was 229 for five.

After reaching his fifty off 69 balls, Mahmudullah scored quickly and his last 30 runs came off 15 balls. He was the last man dismissed for 80 off 84 and Bangladesh posted 290 for nine after 50 overs. 

