Bangladesh players should get chance in IPL: Rohit

03 December, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:06 pm

"I really hope that they get the chance. Because they are a quality team and they have quality players. I really feel, they can make a difference in the IPL," Rohit said today.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

India captain Rohit Sharma feels that Bangladeshi cricketers should get a regular chance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), given the fact that the country has now so many world-class players who could change the momentum of the game.

"I really hope that they get the chance. Because they are a quality team and they have quality players. I really feel, they can make a difference in the IPL," Rohit said today.

India are now in Dhaka to play a three-match ODI and two-match Test series. The series will begin with the ODI series while the first match is slated at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium tomorrow (Sunday).

When talking about IPL, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan comes first. Though he was a regular face in IPL, he didn't get any team last season.

Then the name of Mustafizur Rahman will come. He impressed in bowling in the first season and even though his performances have been up and down since then, the interest of IPL teams in him has not decreased.

Apart from the duo, no Bangladeshi could make their place in the IPL. Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Mohammad Ashraful, Abdur Razzak, and Tamim Iqbal could not make the best use of their opportunities. Last time, Taskin Ahmed got a call, but he did not go considering his hectic schedule for Bangladesh national team.

From Bangladesh, six players-- Shakib, Taskin, Liton Das, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain and Nasum Ahmed-- have registered their name for the upcoming season of IPL and Delhi Capitals retained Mustafizur Rahman.

"IPL teams have probably not started planning yet. Around the time of the auction they will start thinking, making different plans about what they want. But I really think that they (Bangladeshi players) should get a chance."

