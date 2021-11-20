Bangladesh players have to take Covid tests again because pitch invader kissed Mustafizur's feet

With the crowd returning to the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after a long Covid-induced break, an incident of pitch invasion took place on Saturday during the second innings of the second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan. A fan breached the security barrier and rushed towards Mustafizur Rahman after the completion of the 13th over.

The fan kissed Mustafizur's feet by that time the security personnel reached the spot and took him away. The fan was then kept in the police control room.

Mustafizur bowled the first delivery of the 14th over but had to leave the field as he felt some pain on one side of his body.

However, the cricketers have to undergo Covid-19 screening because of that incident. Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, the BCB's chief physician said, "I don't think there is a big risk. Because the contact wasn't too close and all the spectators coming to the ground have been vaccinated. Since the incident has happened in an open area, I don't think there is a big risk."

"But an unwanted incident has happened and the players have to undergo Covid-19 screening. Here there are Covid-19 protocol managers and people from the ICC. They will take the final decision," he added.