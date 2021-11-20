Bangladesh players have to take Covid tests again because pitch invader kissed Mustafizur's feet

Sports

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 07:15 pm

Related News

Bangladesh players have to take Covid tests again because pitch invader kissed Mustafizur's feet

The fan kissed Mustafizur's feet by that time the security personnel reached the spot and took him away.

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 07:15 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

With the crowd returning to the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium after a long Covid-induced break, an incident of pitch invasion took place on Saturday during the second innings of the second T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan. A fan breached the security barrier and rushed towards Mustafizur Rahman after the completion of the 13th over.

The fan kissed Mustafizur's feet by that time the security personnel reached the spot and took him away. The fan was then kept in the police control room. 

Mustafizur bowled the first delivery of the 14th over but had to leave the field as he felt some pain on one side of his body. 

However, the cricketers have to undergo Covid-19 screening because of that incident. Dr. Debashish Chowdhury, the BCB's chief physician said, "I don't think there is a big risk. Because the contact wasn't too close and all the spectators coming to the ground have been vaccinated. Since the incident has happened in an open area, I don't think there is a big risk."

"But an unwanted incident has happened and the players have to undergo Covid-19 screening. Here there are Covid-19 protocol managers and people from the ICC. They will take the final decision," he added.

 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Mustafizur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Now | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Now | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Now | Videos
Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

9m | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka