Bangladesh players to get a bonus for 3-0 T20I series sweep against England: BCB

Bangladesh achieved arguably their greatest feat in T20Is when they clean swept England 3-0 and they are set to be rewarded by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon announced that the Bangladesh players would get a bonus for their series win on Tuesday.

The bonuses to players will be given on the basis of their performance in the series.

However, the BCB president did not disclose the amount of the award.

He told the media, "We give them a good bonus if they do something for the first time against any team. Bangladesh won bilateral series against all Test-playing teams before. Only England remained. So they will get a bonus for that."

"There are two important factors here. Beating the T20I world champions is one. And beating a team that we haven't played with for many years is another. England came here after eight years. It's been 12 years since we last toured England. We are not used to playing against them. There are many players who play in tournaments like IPL. This was a new challenge."

"The players asked for a little more (bonus) as they defeated the world champions and I said of course. They will get what they always get. Apart from this, I have said that you should divide according to individual performance. BCB will separate the performance bonus," Nazmul added.

About the amount of the bonus, he said, "how much it will be, cannot be said without calculation. It can be said by the day after tomorrow."

Playing at home, and in their strongest suit, ODIs, Bangladesh disappointed as they lost the three-match ODI series by 2-1 against England.

But in what can be considered Bangladesh's weakest format, T20Is, they defeated the defending world champions 3-0 and as a result, won their first bilateral series against England.