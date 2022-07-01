Bangladesh players fall seasick in ferry en route to Dominica ahead of 1st T20I

A number of members of the Bangladesh cricket team, on their way from St. Lucia to Dominica, where they'll play the upcoming T20I series, felt severely seasick and since a video report was published in Allrounder, a digital media, questions have been raised.

The first T20I of the series will begin tomorrow and there are questions whether the players can recover in time or not. During their 1.5 hour-ferry journey from St. Lucia to Martinique Islands, pacer Shoriful Islam, logistics manager Nafees Iqbal and keeper-batter Nurul Hasan suffered from sea sickness and motion sickness, reported Prothom Alo.

But they couldn't stop at the Martinique Islands because they didn't have French passports. But during the break at the Martinique Islands, Nafees and Nurul recovered quite well but Shoriful once again started vomiting during the journey from the Martinique Islands to Dominica.

The traumatic journey by sea lasted for five hours and many have criticised the BCB for not arranging a different mode of transportation given the players' lack of experience of travelling by sea.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told The Daily Star that they had no other option but to agree to such travel arrangements.

"We were concerned regarding the issue. But the first thing is that it is the host country that always arranges this [transportations for players from one state to another]. Still, we did show our concern about this. But the problem was that the Windies official wanted to send contingents of both sides together as it is their standard practice," he said.

The Windies Cricket couldn't arrange a charter flight to carry both teams. Due to Covid restrictions, only the flights with fewer seating capacitors were available. The BCB CEO stated that the Windies Cricket assured them, saying that the West Indies team would also travel with Bangladesh.

T20I skipper Mahmudullah was not at all happy as he was seen telling logistics manager Nafees Iqbal, "Who should take the responsibility for this now? Only a few are able to stand and we are only halfway there."

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that the players should be fine before the first T20I.

"I spoke to physio Bayjedul [Islam] and he assured that the players reached safely and that there would not be any repercussions as players will be able to recover after a day's rest," he said.