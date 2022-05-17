Bangladesh to play tri-nation series in New Zealand before T20 WC

Bangladesh cricket team are scheduled to play a tri-nation series in New Zealand before the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November this year. The Chairman of BCB's cricket operations department, Jalal Yunus, hinted that Pakistan could be the third team along with Bangladesh and New Zealand in that tri-nation series.

Apart from the tri-nation series, Bangladesh will play a number of T20 matches as a preparation for the T20 WC. They will also have a 10-day practice camp in Adelaide.

"We have a number of T20 matches coming up, 16 or more, before the T20 World Cup. We will not have a different camp here since all the players will be among the matches. But we will have a 10-day practice camp at Adelaide before the tri-nation series," Yunus said.

Bangladesh will play warm-up matches against Adelaide Redbacks during the camp before going to New Zealand. After the tri-nation series, they will again return to Australia for the all-important T20 WC.

"Each side will play a minimum of four matches in New Zealand. The third team may be Pakistan, but it hasn't been confirmed yet," he concluded.