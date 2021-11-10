Bangladesh play out 1-1 draw with Seychelles in Four Nations Football tournament

Bangladesh started their campaign in the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha Trophy Four Nations International Football Tournament in Sri Lanka with a frustrating note after playing a 1-1 draw with African side Seychelles in their first match at Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh-Seychelles match, earlier scheduled for last Sunday, was postponed twice due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather in Colombo.

Bangladesh dominated the first half all through playing an entertaining football to take a 1-0 lead. But in the second half, they were completely off-coloured with their hopeless performances to settle for a draw against their lowly African opponent.

Forward Mohammad Ibrahim put Bangladesh ahead in the 17th minute by an angular shot from right-wing (1-0).

Brandon Rashid netted the equalizer for Seychelles just two minutes before the final whistle (1-1).

Later, Mohammad Ibrahim of Bangladesh was adjudged the most valuable player of the match.

Earlier on Tuesday, coming from behind hosts Sri Lanka played to a 4-4 draw with their neighbour the Maldives in the tournament's opener.

In the match, Ahmed Wasim Razeek of Sri Lanka made a hat-trick in the very first match scoring all the four goals in the 64th, 69th, 72nd and 90+3 minutes respectively.

A Ghamee, A Fasir, Ibrahim and A Ashfaq scored one each for the Maldives, which dominated the first half by 3-0 goals.

Bangladesh team in day's match (starting eleven): Zico, Topu, Badsha, Susanto, Yeasin, Jamal, Rakib, Fahad, Saad, Sumon and Ibrahim.