Bangladesh to play Maldives in World Cup pre-qualifiers

Sports

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 03:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to play Maldives in World Cup pre-qualifiers

On 12 October, Bangladesh (ranked 189) will travel to face Maldives (155) before hosting them on 17 October. The men in red and green earlier faced off against each other in a group-stage match of the 2023 Saff Championship in Bengaluru last month, which they ultimately won 3-1.

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 03:54 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

The draw for the first round of the joint qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup and Asian Cup was made today at the AFC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Bangladesh will play Maldives.

On 12 October, Bangladesh (ranked 189) will travel to face Maldives (155) before hosting them on 17 October. The men in red and green earlier faced off against each other in a group-stage match of the 2023 Saff Championship in Bengaluru last month, which they ultimately won 3-1.

In the previous round of World Cup qualifications for 2022, Bangladesh had defeated Laos 1-0 on aggregate at the same stage.

Although the bottom 18 nations were scheduled to participate in today's draw, Sri Lanka was included in the draw as long as FIFA's suspension was lifted prior to the start of the qualifying rounds.

The top 26 teams and 10 Round-1 winners will play immediately in Round 2. 

Today's afternoon is also when the draw for Round-2 will take place.

Football

bangladesh football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

2h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

5h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

21h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price