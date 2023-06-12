Bangladesh to play India in Pune and Pakistan in Kolkata in World Cup: Report

Sports

12 June, 2023
As per the report, a draft schedule was shared by BCCI to ICC, who then passed it to the participating countries for feedback. A final call will be taken once ICC receives the feedback and the final draft is expected to be released by next week.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The mega Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash at the upcoming ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October-November across India. Although the official dates are yet to be announced but as per a report by ESPNCricinfo the two arch rivals are locked to meet on 15 October.

The report further mentioned that England and New Zealand, who clash in the finale of the previous edition, will kick-off the tournament on 5 October, while hosts India will launch their campaign against Australia in Chennai on 8 October.

As per the report, a draft schedule was shared by BCCI to ICC, who then passed it to the participating countries for feedback. A final call will be taken once ICC receives the feedback and the final draft is expected to be released by next week.

The venues for the marquee clash – semifinals and finals – are yet to be finalised. The dates for the semifinals are likely to be 15 and 16 November, while the final will be played on 19 November, and Ahmedabad is reported to be the venue for the summit clash.

As per the report, India will play their league matches across nine venues, which are as follows:

Ind vs Aus, 8 Oct, Chennai

Ind vs Afg, 9 Oct, Delhi

Ind vs Pak, 15 Oct, Ahmedabad

Ind vs Ban, 19 Oct, Pune

Ind vs NZ, 22 Oct, Dharamsala

Ind vs Eng, 29 Oct, Lucknow

Ind vs qualifier, 2 Nov, Mumbai

Ind vs SA, 5 Nov, Kolkata

Ind vs qualifier, 11 Nov, Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Pakistan are scheduled to play across five venues during the league stage. The neighbours will lock horns with two qualifying teams on 6 and 12 October  in Hyderabad, Australia in Bengaluru (20 October), Afghanistan (23 October) and South Africa (27 October) in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata (31 October), New Zealand in Bengaluru (5 November, day match) and England in Kolkata (12 November).

Among other big clashes, Australia will lock horns with New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 29, while their match against traditional rivals England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 4.

New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa in Pune on 1 November.

