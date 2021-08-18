Bangladesh to play first match against Jordan in Asian Cup

Bangladesh will play their opening group G match against Jordan on September 19 in the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers after the AFC finalized the group G fixture today.

Bangladesh will play their second and last group match against the Islamic Republic of Iran on September 22. The group G match will end through a match between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Jordan on September 25.

Earlier, AFC has confirmed that the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers will be held in a neutral venue in Uzbekistan in September.

The matches of this group were however scheduled to be held in Sylhet.

Later the AFC decided to hold the event in a neutral venue without giving Bangladesh a chance to host the group stage due to the rise of coronavirus.