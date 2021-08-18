Bangladesh to play first match against Jordan in Asian Cup

Sports

BSS
18 August, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:50 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to play first match against Jordan in Asian Cup

Later the AFC decided to hold the event in a neutral venue without giving Bangladesh a chance to host the group stage due to the rise of coronavirus.

BSS
18 August, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:50 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Bangladesh will play their opening group G match against Jordan on September 19 in the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers after the AFC finalized the group G fixture today.

Bangladesh will play their second and last group match against the Islamic Republic of Iran on September 22. The group G match will end through a match between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Jordan on September 25.

Earlier, AFC has confirmed that the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers will be held in a neutral venue in Uzbekistan in September.

The matches of this group were however scheduled to be held in Sylhet.

Later the AFC decided to hold the event in a neutral venue without giving Bangladesh a chance to host the group stage due to the rise of coronavirus.

Football

bangladesh football team / Bangladesh V Jordan / Asian Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan