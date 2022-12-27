Bangladesh to play England in home white-ball series in March 2023

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that England will play Bangladesh in three ODIs and three T20Is in March 2023.

For the first time since 2016, the visitors will play international matches in Dhaka and Chattogram. 

The first three ODIs of the tour will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, on 1 and 3 March respectively. On Monday, 6 March, the series' final game will be played at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS).

At ZACS in Chattogram, the three-game T20I series begins on Thursday, 9 March. The final two games will be played at SBNCS in Dhaka on Sunday, 12 March and Tuesday, 14 March.

England defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the ODI series they last faced off in 2016.

Prior to the ODIs, the England team is anticipated to play two warm-up matches. In due course, the warm-up schedule will be released.

Clare Connor, ECB Interim Chief Executive Officer, said:

"It is exciting that the England Men's white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic.

"There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions."

