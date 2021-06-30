Bangladesh to play 12 Tests in WTC 2, the least among all teams

Bangladesh will play the least number of Test matches despite playing the same number of series in the second edition World Test Championship (WTC). In the second edition WTC, each team will have the opportunity to play six series, three home and three away.

Bangladesh will get a chance to play a total of 12 matches in the second edition of the WTC as each series comprises two matches. Meanwhile, England will play the most matches (21) in this event.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh are the only country among the nine contestants to play two matches in each of their six series in WTC 2.

The Tigers will begin their WTC 2 mission with a home series against Pakistan in November-December, followed by a visit from Sri Lanka in December this year.

Bangladesh will also host India for a two-match Test series in November last year with which they will conclude their WTC 2 journey.

Bangladesh will play three away series against New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies. Their first away series will be against New Zealand in December-January, followed by South Africa in March-April and the West Indies in July-August.

Like the last cycle, WTC 2 will also begin from this August and will continue for nearly two years with the final taking place in June 2023, the venue for which is yet to be finalised, reported ESPNCricinfo.

The upcoming India-England series and the Ashes later this year are the only five-match Test series in the second cycle of WTC which is otherwise dominated by two-match Test series.

Bangladesh finished the first championship at the bottom of the points table with only 20 points.